Find out what’s open for your last minute goods today
All of the major retailers will, as always, be closed this Christmas but here is where you can get your last minute essentials in the Rockhampton area today.
- Yeppoon Lagoon
- McDonalds
- Red Rooster
- Hungry Jacks
- Sunlight Kebabs and Grill - Parkhurst town centre.
- United Petroleum - 316 Lower Dawson Rd, Allenstown
- Shell (North Rockhampton) - Corner Musgrave &, High St, Berserker
- Puma Red Bull - 49 Gladstone Rd, Rockhampton
- Caltex Woolworths - 171 Denham St, Allenstown
- Caltex - 158 William St Cnr, George St, Rockhampton
- United - 23 Albert St, Rockhampton
- Puma Tourist - 351 Yaamba Rd, Rockhampton