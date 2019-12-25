Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Yeppoon Lagoon.
Yeppoon Lagoon.
News

Find out what’s open for your last minute goods today

Staff writers
24th Dec 2019 11:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

All of the major retailers will, as always, be closed this Christmas but here is where you can get your last minute essentials in the Rockhampton area today.

  • Yeppoon Lagoon
  • McDonalds
  • Red Rooster
  • Hungry Jacks
  • Sunlight Kebabs and Grill - Parkhurst town centre.
  • United Petroleum - 316 Lower Dawson Rd, Allenstown
  • Shell (North Rockhampton) - Corner Musgrave &, High St, Berserker
  • Puma Red Bull - 49 Gladstone Rd, Rockhampton
  • Caltex Woolworths - 171 Denham St, Allenstown
  • Caltex - 158 William St Cnr, George St, Rockhampton
  • United - 23 Albert St, Rockhampton
  • Puma Tourist - 351 Yaamba Rd, Rockhampton
what's open for christmas
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tidal lagoon deemed safe after pollution hazard

        premium_icon Tidal lagoon deemed safe after pollution hazard

        News RECENT tests have found no further evidence of contamination in a tidal lagoon near Yeppoon.

        Santa banned from major Rocky shopping centre

        premium_icon Santa banned from major Rocky shopping centre

        News CHRISTMAS has been cancelled for one Rockhampton Santa who has been told he can’t...

        COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today

        premium_icon COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today

        News See the full list of the eight people appearing in court today.