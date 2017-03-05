Find out when you can see the 2018 Commonwealth Games baton in CQ

GREEN AND GOLD: The Melbourne Commonwealth Games 2006 Baton Relay headed into Caboolture Shire. The baton for the 2018 Commonwealth Games will pass through Rockhampton and Yeppoon in March 2018.

CENTRAL Queensland will shine next year as the Queen's Baton Relay makes its way through Rockhampton and Yeppoon.

The Queen's Baton will travel through Rockhampton and Yeppoon on Friday, March 23, 2018 as it makes its way towards the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony.

The baton will travel for 100 days across Australia, setting off on Christmas Day, 2017.

But the journey begins much earlier, with the baton setting off from Buckingham Palace on Commonwealth Day, Monday March 13.

It will travel for 388 days, over 230,000km through every Commonwealth nation and territory before reaching Australia.

About 3800 batonbearers are needed nationally to see the journey completed and nominations are open for locals to get involved.

Nominations for inspirational people of all abilities are open until May 15.

The Commonwealth Games team are looking for Australian citizens who've achieved something extraordinary, or inspired others to do the same, have made significant contributions to sport, education, culture, charity or the community, and are at least 10 years old as at December 25, 2017.

GOLDOC CEO Mark Peters said the relay has been designed to be as inclusive and accessible to as many Australians as possible.

"GOLDOC consulted with all state and territory governments, hundreds of local authorities and many other organisations when determining Celebration Communities across Australia,” he said.

"Planning the Queen's Baton Relay through the entire Commonwealth and every state and territory of Australia is a logistical feat that is testament to the first-class team of people we have here at GOLDOC.”

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow said council embraced GOLDOC's invitation to present a domestic leg in the relay in Rockhampton.

"We are extremely delighted to take part in this very rare and significant opportunity to carry the Queen's baton,” Cr Strelow said.

"We will be watching its journey around the world with great anticipation, awaiting our turn to celebrate this incredible tradition that will put our community pride in the global spotlight.”

Livingstone Shire Mayor Bill Ludwig said the relay was a timely celebration of Commonwealth Games values with sport, community, diversity and peace at the heart of a powerful movement.

"These are values that truly resonate with the Livingstone Shire community and I want to commend the organisers, including the State and Federal Governments and all the supporters who have helped ensure our region can experience the longstanding tradition of the Queen's Baton Relay, which is the ultimate symbol of the Commonwealth Games,” Cr Ludwig said.

Nominations can be made at gc2018.com/qbr.