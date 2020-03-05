Find out which two CQ stores are dishing out doughnut burgers

Australia’s first ever doughnut burger to be made by a restaurant chain, is now being tested in two Central Queensland locations.

Chicken Treat’s famous breast fillet meets smoky bacon, melted cheese and a smothering of cola BBQ sauce, all sandwiched between two doughnuts and a dusting of icing sugar in the beloved chicken restaurant’s latest crazy culinary creation will be on sale at stores in Moura and Calliope.

Chicken Treat CEO Mimma Battista said the ‘Tempta Donut Burger’ has something for everyone.

“It’s a combination of salty and sweet, more like a refined brioche burger and it’s a hole lot tastier than you might expect … pardon the bun,” Ms Battista said.

“We spent more than a year creating it and were really encouraged by initial feedback.

“Last month, we put a call out for taste-testers to make some finishing touches to the burger and were inundated with almost a thousand applications.”

Mikey Vo was the first in Australia to try the burger and said it was “surprisingly really good.”

“It all worked well together – the fluffy doughnut, the texture and the flavour of it all,” Mr Vo said.

Ms Battista said Chicken Treat prides itself on creating “unapologetically indulgent” food.

Chicken Treat are opening themselves up to the world of social media reviews and are asking those who try the burger to film their attempt and hashtag #chickentreatdonutburger.

The Donut Burger is only available for a limited time at the limited restaurant, once they’re gone, they’re gone.