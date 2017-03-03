Find out why Roland is dirty at grubby Rocky footy fans

LITTER ANGER: Roland Leo is not happy with the litter left in front of his Murray St home.

AS a kid Roland Leo used to sell tickets at the footy.

These days when he sees one, he gets angry.

That's because along with a heap of other junk such as used nappies, old drink bottles, empty beer cans and burger wrappers, he's fed up of finding discarded rubbish tossed into his yard or dropped outside the front of his Murray St home in Rockhampton.

Murray St rubbish: Roland Leo speaks about Murray St rubbish problem.

Roland lives a hop, skip and jump from Browne Park. He says for the past 10 years, footy fans have consistently left their junk littered around the home of Rockhampton football.

On the weekend, with a major footy competition kicking off this year's season, the problem returned.

Roland wasn't happy.

He collected a handful of rubbish and took it down to Browne Park.

He went home a little later on on to find more rubbish.

He picked it up and marched back down to the ground. It was a hot day and unfortunately, he says, tempers rose and he didn't feel he got his message across.

Roland is now speaking out publicly to get someone to address his problem. It's an irony that Clean Up Australia Day is tomorrow.

"They just don't have any respect,” Roland said referring to litterers.

"It's disgusting.”

On another occasion Roland said he had to park two blocks from his home after someone left an unplated car across his driveway.

When The Morning Bulletin spoke to Roland on Thursday there was still plenty of evidence of discarded rubbish along the street.

One of the problems the carer faces is that it's not really clear whose responsibility it is to keep the area tidy. His home is not immediately opposite the sports ground.

Steve Esdale is on the Browne Park Trust, which oversees the running and maintenance of the venue.

Mr Esdale said the venue's groundsman generally did his best to keep the surrounding streets tidy.

He said he was aware of complaints once or twice in the past, but there hadn't been a flood of concerns raised over the years.

Mr Esdale said he would be happy to meet Roland to discuss the situation.