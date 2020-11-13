FIND WORK: CQ jobs hub to grow, expand career offerings

The jobs hub website was developed in partnership with Australian-based developer uWorkin.

A CENTRAL Queensland online jobs hub advertising hundreds of work opportunities is expected to grow in coming months.

Capricorn Enterprise’s Work in Central Queensland platform launched in September, intending to be a one-stop shop for online job-seeking.

The free service has advertised 1069 careers since its inception, and 79 employers and jobseekers used it in October.

Capricorn Enterprise CEO Mary Carroll said the site would continue expanding and evolving as more resources and jobs became available.

“The Work in Central Queensland platform is more than just a job hub, offering value-packed fact sheets, a community notice board containing the latest regional news and information, local employer profiles and the opportunity for jobseekers to build their own AirCV,” Ms Carroll said.

“It’s a great place for the entire community to stay connected and explore new possibilities in a variety of industries from construction and infrastructure, Defence, education and training, government and public safety, health care and social assistance to mining, resources and energy.”

WiCQ jobs.

The platform is currently advertising 171 jobs in retail, 140 jobs in health, medical and pharmaceutical, 22 jobs in government, defence and emergency, 53 jobs in mining oil and gas, 170 trades and services, 79 in hospitality, travel and tourism and 70 in education childcare and training, and more.

“During this decade of development, we are witnessing $4.6 billion dollars-worth of major infrastructure projects planned and underway, presenting employment opportunities and promoting CQ as a destination of choice for skills development, jobs, lifestyle choices, population growth and economic prosperity,” Ms Carroll said.

WiCQ locations.

The online job feed throughout October showed Rockhampton (382 jobs), Gladstone (129 jobs), Emerald (61 jobs), Capricorn Coast (29 jobs) and Blackwater (20 jobs) as locations moderately dense with vacant positions, while a large number of smaller regional towns such as Springsure, Woorabinda, Duaringa, Boyne Island and Bajool also presented opportunities.

Work in Central Queensland was developed in partnership with Australian-based developer uWorkin.