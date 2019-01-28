Finding laughs in a war zone

SOMETIMES stand up comedy can be tough, but when you're flying to the gig in the back of an RAAF Hercules C130, you know it's going to be a bit tougher than usual.

Local comedian Mick Neven did five gigs during his third trip overseas to entertain the troops fighting overseas and narrowly missed seeing the Prime Minister during his trip to Iraq.

LOTSA LAUGHS: Comedian Mick Neven returns to Rockhampton after entertaining the Australian forces in Iraq

Deploying with the RAAF rock band, two music duos and two other comedians, the tour involved playing a series of shows at Australian Air Bases in the Middle East and forward operating bases in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The performers lived on the bases with the Defence Force personnel, often sleeping next to bomb shelters and in tents under the desert stars.

"I went to Solomon Islands and the Middle East before but this was the first time in a live combat area,” he said.

Along with other civilians, Mr Neven was flown in an army charter to a safe country in the Middle East then travelled onward in the cargo netting of a Hercules C130 aircraft hold.

The serious nature of being in a war zone was brought home by some of the training and briefings. Battlefield First Aid, taking cover if the event of rocket attacks, getting fitted for combat body armour, and learning how to fit a gas mask in less than 20 seconds.

Mick Neven (second from right) with other entertainers in Iraq

"We'd get the call to put on body armour and helmets when we flew over hostile areas,” he said.

"It was such a privilege to be invited to perform for the Aussies serving over there. They do an amazing job in dangerous and difficult conditions, especially in the forward bases. When they're on deployment, their lives shrink down to the size of the base, they eat, sleep and work in such small areas.

So doing a show, especially at Christmas when they're away from family, it really boosts morale for everyone.”

Mr Neven says he spent a bit of down time with the troops, playing cards and working out in the gym, to figure out what jokes work best.

"Pay a bit of attention, have a crack at the officers, that's what goes down a treat,” he said.

"When the audience have guns it really keeps you on your toes".

Mr Neven, who has worked full-time as a comedian for five years, has a full calendar coming up with shows at the Perth and Adelaide fringe festivals and Melbourne's comedy festival.

Wherever he goes, he says, someone knows someone who lives here or lived here.

"Rocky's a weird place 'cause everyone's got an uncle who used to live here,” he said.

'Either that or they've got it mixed it up with Rockingham in Western Australia; they're a bit similar, apparently.”