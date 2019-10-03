Finding proactive strategies to boost mental health

SUPPORTED: The piano in tree after which Clermont Community Housing’s project is named.

SUPPORTED: The piano in tree after which Clermont Community Housing’s project is named.

PEOPLE living in Clermont will soon be better trained to help their friends and family cope with mental stress.

The Piano Tree Project, run by Clermont Community Housing and Other Services, will next month aim to train participants about mental health and adversity, and finding proactive strategies to deal with them.

The scheme will include workshops, mental health first aid training, suicide prevention seminars, yoga and mindfulness activities, and online training modules for students, farmers, community service providers, and local businesses.

Clermont Community Housing Robyn Cross president said it’s about being able to have conversations with people to check what support they need.

“Local people should feel confident to raise the question ‘Are you okay?’ and ‘What can we do to support you better?’”

The project will run for one year, and has been made possible by a state government grant of nearly $67,000.

“We’re a local-based charity and we already run a range of services, but this helps complement those,” Ms Cross said.

“We work on very limited resources in the Clermont district.”

The Clermont grant is part of $1 million in funding for community-based projects to support Queenslanders affected by drought.

Clermont Community Housing delivers social and emergency housing to Clermont and its surrounds.

It applied for the grant early this year with the hope of increasing people’s knowledge of mental health issues and their confidence in talking about them.

Minister for Health Steven Miles said the grants are part of the government’s commitment to support people living in regional Queensland.

“Central Queensland has been living with drought for the past six years,” Mr Miles said.

“We know this sort of adversity has had a devastating emotional and mental toll on people

living in this area, and we want to help.”

Anyone in Clermont wanting more information can email administration@cchaosi.com.au to be put on a mailing list about the program.