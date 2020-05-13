Finding solace in football: Celebrating Harmony’s life

HARMONY Hall will be remembered for her ability to light up a room with her infectious smile, her bubbly personality and her ability to find her inner mongrel on the football field.

On Sunday, April 12, the South Burnett lost a sister, daughter, granddaughter and friend to many.

GAME DAY: Harmony in her Kingaroy Red Ants kit. (Picture: Contributed)

The 14-year-old excelled on the sports field and was an inspiring young indigenous leader.

Harmony's parents Alicia and Aaron Hall said she was a vibrant, unique and fun young woman.

"She was a very free-spirited girl who loved her sports, loved cattle showing and loved her family and friends," Mrs Hall said.

"Harmony struggled through bullying, but found her calling on the rugby league field.

"She could play any position and always managed to bring down anyone who came her way."

Harmony played for both the Kingaroy Red Ants and the South Burnett Eagles and this year was selected to play for Wide Bay.

EAGLES: Harmony loved playing rugby league for the South Burnett Eagles. (Picture: Contributed)

Mrs Hall said it was one of the proudest moments of their lives.

"She had worked so hard at rugby league, so for her to be selected to play for Wide Bay meant so much for us," Mrs Hall said.

"She was a versatile player and I think that helped with her selection in the team.

"No matter what it was, she did it well and she also made Wide Bay for discus and shot put."

Harmony's rugby league career took a turn for the worst when she was sidelined due to an ankle injury.

Mr Hall said being sidelined took its toll on Harmony, however she found a new passion in cattle showing.

"She had such a way with animals, they knew their place around her and she always got them into line," Mr Hall said.

"She once grabbed a three-year-old steer by its 12 inch horns, looked it in the eyes and said 'you will listen to me', and so it did.

"Harmony was a bit of a cow whisperer and she never showed any fear around them."

CAMPDRAFT: Harmony had a way with animals and was passionate about cattle showing. (Picture: contributed)

After winning junior handler at the Toowoomba Show last year Harmony was set to compete in this year's Brisbane Ekka.

Harmony was elected as the indigenous leader for 2020 at the Kingaroy State High School, which was another proud moment for her parents.

Mrs Hall said she came home one day with a sour look on her face.

"One day she came home and said 'I'm going for indigenous leader at school but I wont get it'.

"She acted like it wasn't a big deal, however she was elected the junior indigenous leader, which is a big part of the school.

"After school, Harmony dreamt of joining the police force or becoming a zoologist, however I saw her following a professional rugby league path way."

LEADERSHIP: was elected the 2020 junior indigenous school leader at Kingaroy State High School. (Picture: Contributed)

Harmony had an older brother Jack and two younger sisters, Mackenzie and Kaisey.

She was a cherished granddaughter to Trevor and Lorna Lucas and Janice Hall, a loving sister to Jack, Kaisey, Mackenzie and partner of Dane Anderson.

Her best friend was Breeanna Hazel.

Mrs Hall said they have always loved watching the footy together as a family.

"Whenever we sat down to watch the footy she was always on the lounge with us," Mrs Hall said.

"Her favourite team was the West Tigers and she absolutely loved Aaron Woods and Benji Marshall.

"She supported NSW so there was always a lot of family rivalry when it came to rugby league."

FAMILY: Harmony with her brother jack and sisters Mackenzie and Kaisey. (Picture: Contributed)

Harmony also loved to spend time refereeing, gardening, baking and making tie-dye clothes with her grandma.

The Hall family are planning to hold a memorial for Harmony so the community can come together and say their goodbyes.

Her memory will also live on through a plaque and garden at the Kingaroy State High School.

If this story has raised concerns or issues for you, contact Lifeline today on 13 11 14.