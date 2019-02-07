Finding the right shoes a challenge for Kinky Boots team

HE'S a familiar face on Rockhampton's music scene, but audiences will see a new side of Angelo Conway in the dazzling musical Kinky Boots.

Mr Conway has been seen in previous musical productions and is one half of musical duo The Short Fall.

But in March he'll step into a pair of thigh-high boots to play Lola, the fabulous entertainer in need of sturdy stilettos in the musical about a British shoe factory on the verge of bankruptcy.

In the musical, with a soundtrack written by Cyndi Lauper, Lola must help the factory reach a new market and save the business, with some fun and flare on the way.

Kinky Boots cast members Angelo Conway and Daniel Hair. Allan Reinikka ROK030219akinkybo

Finding the right shoes for Mr Conway's size 12 feet hasn't been an easy task.

The show's director Wayne Kermond said the props team had scoured the nation to find boots which looked the part and could stand up to the rigorous five-show run.

Rehearsals began in January and the cast have had to focus on coming to grips with the flamboyant shoes they need to wear during performances.

"I think it's safe to say that audiences will get a kick out of seeing Angelo and other familiar faces on stage in Kinky Boots in a way they have probably never seen them before,” Mr Kermond said.

KINKY BOOTS

Kinky Boots runs at the Pilbeam Theatre from March 15 to 23

Tickets are on sale from seeitlive.com.au or by phone on 4927 4111