Finding your happy place key to good mental health

AS the annual wellness event on the Capricorn Coast as part of mental health week comes closer, metaphysical counsellor Kerri-Ann Korn is encouraging everyone in the community to find their happy place.

Having worked in metaphysics for over 30 years alongside training and working in Trauma Counselling, Ms Korn has seen first-hand the benefits of reaching out for help to improve your life.

Combining her training and experience in both areas, Ms Korn said Metaphysical counselling takes a holistic approach to wellness that incorporates both tradition counselling techniques and metaphysical counselling to achieve the harmony clients are seeking.

"We believe there are 4 areas of total wellness, psychological, spiritual, physical and the emotional," Ms Korn said.

"When all those aspects of your life are in balance, managing the challenges that everyday life can bring is much less of a struggle.

"Metaphysical Counselling is fabulous for those who continue to be challenged in some or all of the four areas of life which could include just not feeling entirely content with your life, financial struggles, relationship difficulties and generally not feeling happy with your lot in life.

"Once some balance is established, harmony can be found in all aspects of your life.

"It really comes down to gaining some self-awareness and sometimes we all need a little assistance and encouragement to improve the things that are not working as well as we would like."

Ms Korn said depression and mental health concerns are not bound by age.

"Life can become difficult at times and that can happen when you are young or not so young, the important thing is to acknowledge the problems and not be frightened or embarrassed to seek help," she said.

"We can't change what we can't acknowledge so identifying what is not going well for you is the first step.

"If you have suicidal thoughts, suffer from mental health issues or extreme depression it is important to see your GP who can refer you to the appropriate professional help. There are many areas of service provision available, but you need to take that first step and ask for help.

"For people who have identified areas of their life they would like to improve, Metaphysical Counselling offers an opportunity to work in partnership to identify and seek solutions to find balance and harmony in all aspects of your life.

"Sometimes it helps to have someone detached from your situation to encourage and support you on your journey."

Ms Korn suggests having a look at what happy looks like to you and taking that first step in the journey to find your balance.