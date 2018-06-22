Findings released by corruption watchdog in Adani deal

Isaac Regional Council will not be investigated by state corruption watchdog CCC

Isaac Regional Council will not be investigated by state corruption watchdog CCC John Weekes

ISAAC Regional Council will not be investigated for its financial dealings with mining giant Adani, the state's corruption watchdog has ruled.

The Crime and Corruption Commission on Friday announced there is "no evidence that raises a reasonable suspicion of corrupt conduct" in reference to a deal that would see the mining company repay costs incurred by Isaac Regional Council to hire four extra staff to handle administrative and operational work.

"The CCC assessed material provided to it by the Council and is satisfied based on the information available the financial arrangement between the Council and Adani has not led to any actual conflict of interest," a spokesman said.

"The CCC has been advised the selection of any staff that will be funded by the arrangement will be conducted using the usual merit-based process, a process which Adani is not involved in.

"In the absence of any evidence to support allegations of corrupt conduct relating to the agreement or the hiring of staff, the CCC does not intend to take any further action in relation to this matter."

Mayor Anne Baker with Premier and Minister for the Arts Annastacia Palaszczuk. Contributed

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk cautioned the council on May 29 over potential conflicts of interest and urged it to get approval from the Corruption and Crime Commission

"I think the council would need to double check if there's any conflict issues there," she said.

"They should seek some advice from the CCC."

After the Premier's missive, Greens MP Michael Berkman, who holds the inner-city Brisbane seat of Maiwar, reported the council to CCC.

Isaac Mayor Anne Baker said at the time the deal ensures ratepayers are not burdened by costs incurred as a result of a project's development.

"Developers are conditioned by the state to provide support through such agreements," she said.

The additional staff will be hired through standard recruitment processes and paid in accordance with council employment conditions.

The CCC said it has reminded the Isaac Regional Council about its obligations to ensure all decisions are made in the public interest, are merit-based and are transparent.

Score a Samsung Galaxy tablet when you sign up for a 12-month Daily Mercury digital subscription.

Not only will you get a Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 tablet, but you'll get 12 months unlimited digital access to every story online and 12 months digital access to The Courier Mail+

Head to www.dailymercury.com.au/tablet or phone 1300 361 604. Hurry, limited offer.