Fine dining at home: New Coast business takes off

The Sunshine Coast can now avoid the COVID-19 restrictions that come with going out to dinner and instead enjoy a meal cooked by a Michelin-star-trained chef in the comfort and safety of their own home.

Alan Dawes, who has experience in Michelin star and other award-winning restaurants around Australia, uses only Sunshine Coast produce bought from local farmers to prepare four-to-six-course menus or share plates in private homes or Airbnbs.

The Alan Dawes Private Chef owner was working as the sous chef at The Long Apron at Spicers Retreats Clovelly Estate, but began freelancing when COVID-19 drastically reduced his hours.

"I thought I would do some work at people's houses and bring fine dining to them and it just took off, I was getting so many bookings that I made the decision to take it on full time," Mr Dawes said.

"I think people are getting sick of going out and having all of these rules and businesses are struggling and they may not be getting the service they used to get.

"A lot of people just like that they can just relax at home and by the time that they go out and spend money on food, petrol and wine it becomes more expensive than having a chef provide a fine-dining experience."

A dish prepared by Alan Dawes. Picture: Matt Austin.

Mr Dawes was extremely passionate about showcasing what the Coast had to offer in his personalised menus and uses local businesses like Unity Gardens and Fresh Meats to source his ingredients.

"I only use local produce and take it to people's homes so … they can watch me prepare the meals from the box of ingredients that I've just got from the farm," he said.

"It's so they can see that there is a lot more than just Coles and Woolies.

"The Coast is so beautiful and it's so neglected in what it has to offer, people just don't know about it … and it's so sad because there is so much to offer, you go into the hinterland and there are people selling their pineapples and their avocados.

"You're getting a good product, but you are also helping another family and I think that is more meaningful and for me I can give you a better tasting meal with these better ingredients."

Alan Dawes cooking in a client’s home. Picture: Matt Austin.

Mr Dawes provides all cooking equipment, crockery and eating utensils.

To learn more about Alan Dawes Private Chef or to book click here.