Man who streaked through Airlie Beach main street fined $1000.
Crime

Fine for streaker at fire

by Monique Preston
5th Nov 2018 4:13 PM

A MAN who stripped naked and ran down Airlie Beach's main street while a nearby building was engulfed in flames, has been fined $1000.

Zachariah James Guilfoyle, 23, of Airlie Beach, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday to wilful exposure and committing public nuisance within the vicinity of licensed premises.

Prosecutor Robert Beamish told the court Guilfoyle stripped naked and ran down the street from near Boom nightclub to near Base Backpackers at about 12.20am on October 20.

Mr Beamish said at the time, police were attending the fire which had required people to be evacuated into the street.

The court was told Guilfoyle had to be wrestled to the ground by police after his run.

Guilfoyle's solicitor Danny Yarrow said his client had been drinking heavily that night and he could not recall why he acted in this way.

"The concerning aspect is police were tied up at the time and he drew them away from that," Mr Yarrow said.

In fining Guilfoyle, magistrate Simon Young told him he needed to "reconsider your relationship with alcohol".

"It was incredibly stupid and potentially incredibly dangerous," Mr Young said.

No conviction was recorded against Guilfoyle by the court.

