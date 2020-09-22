Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - IN COURT: Matthew Ivan Neylon appeared in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on two drug related charges.
SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - IN COURT: Matthew Ivan Neylon appeared in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on two drug related charges.
News

FINED $500: ‘Good boy’ tells court marijuana was for pain

Rhylea Millar
22nd Sep 2020 2:00 PM | Updated: 4:11 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN has had his request for drug aversion therapy denied, after he was ordered to attend on two previous occasions making him ineligible for a third.

Police intercepted Matthew Ivan Neylon at Agnes Water on August 27 and found he was possessing 6.5g of marijuana and a drug utensil.

Appearing in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday, the defendant pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs and utensils that had been used to smoke drugs.

He told the court that he had "been a good boy" who had been trying to work and stay out of trouble.

 

IN COURT: Matthew Ivan Neylon appeared in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on two drug related charges.
IN COURT: Matthew Ivan Neylon appeared in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on two drug related charges.

 

Neylon said he previously part-owned a sawmill in Agnes Water but had recently been bought out of the business.

When asked why he had the items, the defendant said he was suffering from a sore back and wanted to stop the pain, but the drugs didn't help.

In a bid to lessen the fine, Neylon requested he attend drug aversion therapy for his actions, but it was denied as the court and police had already ordered this on two separate occasions, making him ineligible on a third occasion.

Items were forfeited for destruction and the defendant was fined $500.

No conviction was recorded.

Before leaving the courtroom, he wished the other remaining defendants "good luck."

More Stories

bundaberg crime crime marijuana
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        76yo nabbed for drink-driving at Yeppoon

        Premium Content 76yo nabbed for drink-driving at Yeppoon

        News It had been more than two decades since Raymond Leslie Paddon-Jones’ previous offence.

        ‘Good signs’ from Glenmore in preliminary final

        Premium Content ‘Good signs’ from Glenmore in preliminary final

        Sport ‘I think the boys are starting to see that if they play the right way they can do...

        Ammonium nitrate plant concerns addressed at council table

        Premium Content Ammonium nitrate plant concerns addressed at council table

        Business The Gracemere proposal has been met with some hesitation by the community with...

        WEATHER: Heat and rain on the way for Central Queensland

        Premium Content WEATHER: Heat and rain on the way for Central Queensland

        News As CQ sweats through some warm weather, there’s some cooling rain just around the...