Fined after climbing on shopping centre roof over Christmas

A ROCKHAMPTON man's antics of climbing on a shop roof at Logan Hyperdome on Christmas Eve has been described by a magistrate as "extremely immature".

Jarrad Andrew Chapman on Thursday pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to six charges from the December 24 offending.

Police prosecutor Jess King said Chapman and his friends were spotted by security walking through the Hyperdome at 9pm.

The group caused a disturbance and were kicked out with a 24-hour ban.

Ms King said they were spotted back in the shopping complex an hour later.

"They pushed an industrial bin to a ladder on the side of the building and climbed up to the roof (of Rebel Sports)," Ms King said.

Police observed the youths jump from that building to a tin roof of a shelter, causing visible damage to the shelter roof.

Police caught up with Chapman, who wrestled with officers when they placed him under arrest.

He then kicked the police car window with both feet while in the back.

"He was unable to be interviewed at the time due to intoxication levels," MsKing said.

Chapman told magistrate Catherine Benson he was in the wrong place at the wrong time, and hanging around the wrong people.

"It's extremely immature behaviour, quite clearly," MsBenson said.

She sentenced him to a six-month probation order, fined him $150 and ordered convictions be recorded.