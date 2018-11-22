Fined for awning shenanigans in Mackay Safe Night Precinct

The corner of Wood and Victoria Street in Mackay city centre, or Mackay Safe Night Precinct.

Tony Martin

A PAIR of abattoir workers from the Mackay region have found themselves fronting a magistrate after drunkenly clambering onto the awning of a city centre nightclub.

Police officers patrolling the Safe Night Precinct spotted Elisha Mark Potter, Jaidyn Nicholas Warde and a third man about four metres above street level, perched atop The Gallery Lounge and Bar.

Despite being heavily intoxicated, the group of daredevils managed to bolt across infrastructure high above the city centre in an attempt to dodge arrest.

SENTENCED: Elisha Mark Potter (top) and Jaidyn Nicholas Warde (bottom), 20, faced Mackay Magistrates Court. Facebook

Potter and Warde, both aged 20, weren't quite lucky enough to escape the long arm of the law though - and found themselves pleading guilty to unlawfully climbing onto the roof of a building while facing Mackay Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Prosecutor Chelsea Pearson told the court police officers had been patrolling about 3am on November 3.

" ... they were advised by a member of the public there were people on the roof of an awning of The Gallery Lounge and Bar on Victoria Street, Mackay," she said.

"Police attended and observed three males crouching down on the awning.

"The awning is approximately four metres high. Police have shined torches on the three males, who have then proceeded to run along the awning and climbed over another building and walked down over another building wall and down into a back alley."

Potter was arrested and told officers he "shouldn't have done it" but was "trying to get down to his girlfriend", Ms Pearson said, adding Warde had also been arrested.

Ms Pearson confirmed for Magistrate Scott Luxton the third man sighted on the awning had not been charged, but no reason was mentioned.

In defence, duty lawyer Erin Beer said the young men had a good work history, and that both worked at an abattoir.

The men had been "heavily intoxicated", Ms Beer said, and it "affected their judgment".

Ms Beer said the pair had entered early pleas and were remorseful about their behaviour on the night. She told Mr Luxton that further emergency service workers had not been required. The court was told the pair had prior street offences on their records, dating back 18 months for Warde and 10 months for Potter.

Mr Luxton advised the men "you both need to grow up", and he fined them $600. No conviction was recorded against Warde.