Finer weather ahead for CQ following widespread rain

AS EX-TROPICAL cyclone Penny continues to dump heavy rain over north Queensland, the Bureau of Meteorology says Central Queensland can expect a sunny weekend.

Bureau of Meteorology's Gordon Banks assured Central Queensland there is some finer weather in sight by the end of the week.

"Dry conditions, pre-rainfall, are not giving us reason for concern,” he said.

"Over the next couple of days we will see a lot of that cloud disappear and push off to the east so, we'll get back to more sunny conditions.

"As for the post-rain humidity, the Bureau expects a wind change will provide some relief with the airflow turning from a north-easterly to south-easterly over the next few days, which will reduce the uncomfortably high humidity.”

Despite heavy rainfall forecast into late wednesday night, Mr Banks said the risk of further flooding was diminishing to the south.

Central Queensland residents have been reported rainfall totals up to 200mm at Mt View Station, 115mm at The Caves, 130mm in Berserker, 171mm in Woodbury and 43mm in Emu Park.

Official 24 hour rainfall totals from the Bureau of Meteorology show widespread, heavy rain totals for the CQ region

Rockhampton - 45mm

Westwood - 43mm

Melrose - 83mm

Foleyvale (at Duaringa) - 76mm

Duaringa - 69mm

Yeppoon - 41mm

The Gap - 88mm

Reports of over 100mm overnight at The Caves. Svetlana Mitin

74mm falls at Alton Downs Robyn McCamley