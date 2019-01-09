Menu
GOODBYE PENNY: CQ can expect a fine weekend after recent rain.
GOODBYE PENNY: CQ can expect a fine weekend after recent rain. Frazer Pearce
News

Finer weather ahead for CQ following widespread rain

by Jack Evans
9th Jan 2019 12:00 PM

AS EX-TROPICAL cyclone Penny continues to dump heavy rain over north Queensland, the Bureau of Meteorology says Central Queensland can expect a sunny weekend.

Bureau of Meteorology's Gordon Banks assured Central Queensland there is some finer weather in sight by the end of the week.

"Dry conditions, pre-rainfall, are not giving us reason for concern,” he said.

"Over the next couple of days we will see a lot of that cloud disappear and push off to the east so, we'll get back to more sunny conditions.

"As for the post-rain humidity, the Bureau expects a wind change will provide some relief with the airflow turning from a north-easterly to south-easterly over the next few days, which will reduce the uncomfortably high humidity.”

Despite heavy rainfall forecast into late wednesday night, Mr Banks said the risk of further flooding was diminishing to the south.

Central Queensland residents have been reported rainfall totals up to 200mm at Mt View Station, 115mm at The Caves, 130mm in Berserker, 171mm in Woodbury and 43mm in Emu Park.

Official 24 hour rainfall totals from the Bureau of Meteorology show widespread, heavy rain totals for the CQ region

  • Rockhampton - 45mm
  • Westwood - 43mm
  • Melrose - 83mm
  • Foleyvale (at Duaringa) - 76mm
  • Duaringa - 69mm
  • Yeppoon - 41mm
  • The Gap - 88mm

"

Reports of over 100mm overnight at The Caves.
Reports of over 100mm overnight at The Caves. Svetlana Mitin

74mm falls at Alton Downs
74mm falls at Alton Downs Robyn McCamley

75mm fell at Tungamull
75mm fell at Tungamull Carry Lee
