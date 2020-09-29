Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Fines issued after 500 attend beach party

Aisling Brennan
29th Sep 2020 9:12 AM | Updated: 12:33 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWEED Byron Police are continuing to find people in the region disregarding COVID-19 public health orders.

Officers attended an unauthorised protest in Byron Bay about 11am on September 5.

It's alleged a 45-year-old man failed to move-on as directed by police.

 

 

He was arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station where he was charged with failing to comply with the requirements of a public health order.

Tyagarah Beach in Byron Shire is a clothes optional beach and a popular spot for nude beachgoers. Picture: Adam Head
Tyagarah Beach in Byron Shire is a clothes optional beach and a popular spot for nude beachgoers. Picture: Adam Head

Meanwhile, police were called to Tyagarah Beach after complaints were received about a party taking place around 7.30am on September 27.

Officers from Tweed/Byron attended and located more than 20 people at the party.

Police were told approximately 500 people had attended the party the evening before.

Three people were issued $1000 PINs for failing to comply requirement public health order.

coronavirusnorthernrivers coronavirustweed covid 19 editors picks tweed byron police district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ riders shine as PBR bucks back to life

        Premium Content CQ riders shine as PBR bucks back to life

        Sport Trio climbs national rankings after strong showings at Caboolture Invitational.

        • 29th Sep 2020 1:25 PM
        Rockets, Cyclones under-12s mixing it with Qld’s best

        Premium Content Rockets, Cyclones under-12s mixing it with Qld’s best

        Basketball LIVESTREAM: Watch day two action on this website, including Rockets game at...

        • 29th Sep 2020 11:37 AM
        First female agent to call bids at Rocky’s Brahman Week Sale

        Premium Content First female agent to call bids at Rocky’s Brahman Week Sale

        Rural 860 red and grey Brahman bulls will go under the hammer at the largest bull sale in...

        Man charged after police discover huge drug set up at house

        Premium Content Man charged after police discover huge drug set up at house

        Crime A parcel containing drugs allegedly led police to the property.