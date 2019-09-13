Menu
Iszac Roots and his fiance could be one of six couples to win a finger lickin' good wedding
News

‘Finger lickin’ good’ wedding

Meg Bolton
13th Sep 2019 8:00 AM
ROCKHAMPTON KFC lover Iszac Roots usually enjoys his favourite fast food with the love of his life on a Sunday afternoon, but a national competition could make that food their wedding theme.

KFC is offering six couples the chance to “put a wing on it”, under its new wedding service.

Along with freshly cooked chicken, the winning couple will get a KFC-themed celebrant, a KFC photo booth, custom KFC buckets and musical entertainment.

Iszac said when he heard about the competition he floated the idea with his fiance in jest but in a light-bulb moment the chicken-loving couple decided the competition was no joke.

“We said, ‘We should just do that because everyone loves KFC,’” Iszac said.

Iszac got engaged to his girlfriend of four-and-a-half years last month.

While yet to make any official plans, they think winning the competition would be perfect for the day.

The prize will cater up to 200 guests at each wedding and cover all costs of the food truck.

Rockhampton KFC South shift supervisor Shae West hopes to see a Rockhampton local take out the prize.

“I would consider it myself, to be honest,” Shae said.

To be eligible to win, engaged couples must have selected a venue and have their day planned for between November 1 this year and May 31, 2020.

KFC Australia managing director Nikki Lawson said the service was created to fulfil popular demand.

“Over the years we’ve seen some amazing Facebook comments and have heard of some incredible proposals from fans taking place in our restaurants,” Ms Lawson said.

“Seeing these, we thought bucket, let’s create a KFC wedding service.”

Applications submited to the KFC website will be judged on October 23.

Entrants must be aged 18 and over.

