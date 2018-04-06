Finger prints lead to man who syphoned 80 litres of diesel

KAI Turner was unemployed when he thought it was a good idea to steal 80 litres of diesel from an unlocked excavator on a construction site.

The 21-year-old pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday to one charge of stealing.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said Turner entered a fenced construction site on Quay St between January 16-17, left the door of the excavator open and took 80 litres of diesel from its tanks.

The court heard police matched fingertips left on the excavator to Turner.

He admitted he stole the diesel and used it in his 4WD.

Turner was ordered to pay a $700 fine and pay $112.80 restitution to JM Kelly - the company that owns the excavator.