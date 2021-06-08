‘Fingers crossed’ after carnage claims superstar

Fremantle is hopeful of “good news” for injured superstar Nat Fyfe after an afternoon of carnage in the west on Sunday.

The Dockers’ hopes of playing finals this season are hanging by a thread or, more accurately, a dislocated shoulder and a few hamstring tendons.

An already injury-hit Dockers were decimated in the final term of their 28-point loss to the Western Bulldogs in Perth on Sunday.

Ruckman Sean Darcy and Brennan Cox both suffered hamstring issues after key defender Griffin Logue had already been subbed out of the game with a concussion.

Then Brownlow medallist Fyfe had to exit the game with a shoulder injury after a heavy collision, hurting the same shoulder he has had surgery on.

But coach Justin Longmuir remained hopeful Fyfe at least may not be too serious.

“We’ll be right,” he said after the loss. “We might be a little bit thin in the emergency department.

“Yeah, it’s a big hit. But Fyfey might get some good news. We‘ll have to get it scanned and see how bad it is.

“I still have my fingers crossed on a few of our players. But we’ll definitely have three or four changes.

Not looking good for Nat Fyfe 😢



The @freodockers star has been just one of the many casualties in this game and had to be helped from the field.#AFL#AFLFreoDogspic.twitter.com/A7ERI5rYKC — ABC SPORT (@abcsport) June 6, 2021

“We’re going to have to change the team up a little bit, but it’s not that dire.”

Fremantle is now two wins outside of the eight.

The injuries could not have come at a worse time too, with their next four games against the Gold Coast, Collingwood, Carlton and Hawthorn, all teams lower than them on the ladder.

“I think every club has been through it at some stage. Ours has been pretty consistent, and we’re getting a lot of collision injuries as well,” Longmuir said.

“There’s not much we can do about concussions or Fyfe’s shoulder.

“We’ve had a bit of a mixed bag with that. We’d love to get some continuity in our team, and unfortunately it’s not going to be this week.”

Fremantle plays the Gold Coast Suns in Perth this weekend.

Originally published as ‘Fingers crossed’ after carnage claims superstar