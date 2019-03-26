Finishing on point as Frenchville fires in Round 3 clash

FLYING HIGH: Sam Reynolds launches into action in the CQ Premier League game against Southside United on Saturday night. Reynolds netted three goals in his team's big win.

FOOTBALL: Frenchville have been dealt a double blow, losing experienced campaigners Tim Zimitat and Ryan Hickey to season-ending ACL injuries.

But they seem to have found ready-made replacements in Sam Reynolds and Ryan Hawken, who have made the vacant centre midfield roles their own.

The duo shone in the team's 13-goal win over Southside United in Round 3 of the CQ Premier League at Jardine Park on Saturday night.

Reynolds, Harry Dean and Joe Burke each landed a hat-trick.

Hawken, Paul Jackson and Shane Lubbe scored one apiece and an own goal rounded out the scoring.

In ominous signs for Southside United, Dean opened Frenchville's account in just the third minute.

The Roos scored five more goals in the first half and completed the rout with seven in the second.

Coach Mat Wust said every member of the team played well but their finishing was definitely on point.

"We generally create a lot of chances but this was one of the games where we actually took them,” he said.

"Southside didn't play that bad; it's just that our boys finished a lot of their chances.

"We had standout players across the park, some blokes who really stood up.

"We led 6-nil at half time and there wasn't much I needed to say to the boys.

"It was one of those games that I just enjoyed just sitting back and watching.”

Wust said his players had an intense warm-up and that carried into the game.

"Our boys started really strong,” he said.

"We pressed them high and hard to limit their time and space and we won a lot of ball back up high and quickly turned it into attack.”

Wust said the depth of Frenchville's squad meant they could effectively fill the void left by injured players such as Zimitat and Hickey.

"We're very lucky we have such depth in our squad and it's a sign that the club's in a very healthy position,” he said.

"Ryan and Sam are both fresh into first division and for them to come straight in and play like they did on Saturday is exceptional.

"We gave them an opportunity and they both took it.”

Wust said Frenchville would look to ride their wave of momentum into this weekend's game against Bluebirds.

"Our new combinations are coming together nicely and we're looking forward to what should be a good game against Bluebirds,” he said.

"We just need more of the same.

"We don't change our style for anyone, we just play our way.”

