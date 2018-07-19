Finke's fastest female to hit top gear in Qld title race

IN FORM: Rockhampton's Ellyse O'Connor will take on the state's best motocross riders in Emerald this weekend.

MOTOCROSS: Ellyse O'Connor feels like she is good for a podium finish in the open class at the Queensland women's motocross championships this weekend.

The 29-year-old will spearhead a small contingent of riders from Rockhampton and Yeppoon in the race for honours on the high-speed Mozzie Creek track at Emerald.

O'Connor is determined to better the fifth placing she achieved the last time she raced a Queensland title in 2016.

She is riding high after winning the inaugural Kay Wharton Fastest Female (Bikes) Category in the gruelling Tatts Finke Desert Race last month.

"Coming back from Finke as the fastest female, I'm keen to keep that momentum rolling and do better than my two previous appearances at this event.

"I definitely feel like I'm good for a podium finish - if not better.

"There's some really fast girls competing this weekend, and some I haven't raced before, so I'll be pretty excited to see how I go against them.

FAST COMPANY: Rockhampton's Ella Glesson (65cc and 85cc ), Ellyse O'Connor (open ladies) and Emily Bailey (open ladies) will compete this weekend. contributed

O'Connor said Emerald was a fast, wide-open track which suited her style.

The key to success would be getting a good start, given she was up against some quality riders on bigger bikes.

"I just need to focus on getting a good start and not letting the pressure get in my head,” she said.

"I haven't had a lot of time on the bike leading into this weekend. I've been doing a lot of off the bike stuff, including a lot of mountain biking.

"But I've been racing for a long time now and know what I need to do. I just need to piece it all together on the day.”

O'Connor will face some stiff competition from defending Queensland champion Nicole Kenny.

The Moranbah heavy vehicle operator is in ominous form, going undefeated in the women's class in the recently completed CQ Series and also finishing third against the boys in the MX1 support class on her KX450F.