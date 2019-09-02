Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GIVING BACK: Former Emerald girl Fiona Stevens represents Legacy and her father at the Anzac Day march in Brisbane.
GIVING BACK: Former Emerald girl Fiona Stevens represents Legacy and her father at the Anzac Day march in Brisbane. Contributed
News

Fiona's late dad would be so proud

Darryn Nufer
by
2nd Sep 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIONA Stevens is convinced that without the support of Legacy, she would not be studying at university now.

The 19-year-old's dad Malcolm served in the Australian Army for 20 years, including the Vietnam War, but when he died in 2016, aged 74, the future for his five children was less than certain.

"It was really difficult for us, and mum at the time who was looking after five school-age kids,” Fiona said about her upbringing in Emerald.

"Obviously there were the financial things and having to sort out dad's funeral, so it was really difficult to even buy books and stuff for school.

"When Legacy stepped in, it was just like the weight of the world was lifted off our shoulders.”

Fiona is living in Brisbane and is in her second year of studying primary education at the University of Queensland.

"I honestly don't think I'd be here without Legacy - I'd probably still be at home doing part-time work in Emerald.

"When I finish my degree I'm hoping to get a teaching job, whether it's in the city or remote or rural, I don't really mind.

"I'm just willing to fulfill my dream of becoming a primary school teacher.”

Malcolm Stevens served in the Australian Army, including overseas service between 1968 and 1969.
Malcolm Stevens served in the Australian Army, including overseas service between 1968 and 1969. Contributed

Legacy is a charity helping Australian families suffering after the injury or death of a spouse or parent, during or after their defence force service.

The organisation cares for around 52,000 beneficiaries, with 82% of them being elderly widows or widowers.

Fiona is also passionate about her ambassador and youth leader roles with Legacy.

"Even just as a Legacy youth leader I've been determined to give back by helping to volunteer, do fundraising, and going on weekends away with young families and being a support system for them.”

Life is certainly brighter for Fiona, her mum Toboko, and her siblings Meerabwa, 20; Jim, 14; Lindsay, 13 and Gwen, 10, as a result of Legacy's assistance.

"Without Legacy I honestly don't think our family would have been able to stick together as much as we did,” Fiona said.

Sergeant Malcolm Stevens.
Sergeant Malcolm Stevens. Contributed

So how can you help?

Buying a $10 badge will help Legacy provide after school care for the child of a young widow who needs to work to support her family.

Purchasing a $5 badge will help Legacy support a widow to live her senior years at home with dignity and without social isolation.

A $20 badge will enable Legacy to provide a veteran's child with uniforms, buy school books or support them to pursue a tertiary education.

LEGACY WEEK

September 1 - September 7

Buy badges to help ($5, $10 or $20)

More information - www.legacy.com.au

fiona stevens legacy badges legacy week malcolm stevens university of queensland
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    'Experimenting' drug user avoids $7000 fine and imprisonment

    premium_icon 'Experimenting' drug user avoids $7000 fine and imprisonment

    Crime Young Rocky man failed to stop after directed by police and drove through a stop sign while 'experimenting with drugs'

    • 2nd Sep 2019 12:00 PM
    Family's message to missing man Scott Moulder

    premium_icon Family's message to missing man Scott Moulder

    News His brother compared the last five months to living in a "void”.

    • 2nd Sep 2019 12:00 PM
    Yeppoon mum turns old fashioned art into a successful career

    premium_icon Yeppoon mum turns old fashioned art into a successful career

    News What started as a workshop has become this mum's source of income

    Rockpocalypse play script set to come alive on stage

    premium_icon Rockpocalypse play script set to come alive on stage

    News Rockpocalypse was one of eight arts projects to receive funding