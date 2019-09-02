Fiona's late dad would be so proud

GIVING BACK: Former Emerald girl Fiona Stevens represents Legacy and her father at the Anzac Day march in Brisbane.

FIONA Stevens is convinced that without the support of Legacy, she would not be studying at university now.

The 19-year-old's dad Malcolm served in the Australian Army for 20 years, including the Vietnam War, but when he died in 2016, aged 74, the future for his five children was less than certain.

"It was really difficult for us, and mum at the time who was looking after five school-age kids,” Fiona said about her upbringing in Emerald.

"Obviously there were the financial things and having to sort out dad's funeral, so it was really difficult to even buy books and stuff for school.

"When Legacy stepped in, it was just like the weight of the world was lifted off our shoulders.”

Fiona is living in Brisbane and is in her second year of studying primary education at the University of Queensland.

"I honestly don't think I'd be here without Legacy - I'd probably still be at home doing part-time work in Emerald.

"When I finish my degree I'm hoping to get a teaching job, whether it's in the city or remote or rural, I don't really mind.

"I'm just willing to fulfill my dream of becoming a primary school teacher.”

Malcolm Stevens served in the Australian Army, including overseas service between 1968 and 1969. Contributed

Legacy is a charity helping Australian families suffering after the injury or death of a spouse or parent, during or after their defence force service.

The organisation cares for around 52,000 beneficiaries, with 82% of them being elderly widows or widowers.

Fiona is also passionate about her ambassador and youth leader roles with Legacy.

"Even just as a Legacy youth leader I've been determined to give back by helping to volunteer, do fundraising, and going on weekends away with young families and being a support system for them.”

Life is certainly brighter for Fiona, her mum Toboko, and her siblings Meerabwa, 20; Jim, 14; Lindsay, 13 and Gwen, 10, as a result of Legacy's assistance.

"Without Legacy I honestly don't think our family would have been able to stick together as much as we did,” Fiona said.

Sergeant Malcolm Stevens. Contributed

So how can you help?

Buying a $10 badge will help Legacy provide after school care for the child of a young widow who needs to work to support her family.

Purchasing a $5 badge will help Legacy support a widow to live her senior years at home with dignity and without social isolation.

A $20 badge will enable Legacy to provide a veteran's child with uniforms, buy school books or support them to pursue a tertiary education.

LEGACY WEEK

September 1 - September 7

Buy badges to help ($5, $10 or $20)

More information - www.legacy.com.au