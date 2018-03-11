Menu
Queensland Fire and Rescue Services Fire Fighters.
Fire alarms activated at Yeppoon Shopping Centre

vanessa jarrett
by
11th Mar 2018 12:38 PM

UPDATE 1PM: A saucepan was the cause of a shopping centre evacuation this afternoon.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said the alarm was activated at the Yeppoon Central Shopping Centre around 12pm.

"It was an alarm activation from smoke, there was no structure fire,” he said.

"A pot in the bakery at Woolworths was smoking and set off the alarms.”

Fireys removed the pot off the heat and "ventilated the centre to get rid of the smoke.”

SHOPPERS and staff were evacuated from Yeppoon Central Shopping Centre this morning due to a fire.

It is understood a fire has started in the Woolworths Bakery.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and police are at the scene.

It is understood everyone is allowed back in now.

More to come.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
