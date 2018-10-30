Fire and ice as Mother Nature wreaks havoc on Rolleston

EXTREME WEATHER: Rebecca Farquhar was battling the elements on her property near Rolleston on Monday. A dry storm started a grass fire and the afternoon brought cyclonic conditions and large hail.

ROLLESTON is cleaning up after wild weather lashed the town yesterday but also battening down the hatches in preparation of another storm cell forecast to hit the area today.

Cyclone-grade wind gusts of 117km/h tore roofs off buildings and flung them across roads, mangled air conditioning units sitting on roofs while children danced inside, and lifted up buildings from their stumps as the powerful cell tore through the small Central Queensland community.

The storm came just hours after a lightning strike started a bushfire North East of Rolleston.

There are unconfirmed reports of wide power outages today as a result of damaged power lines and power poles that have been uprooted.

Nikki Upton, who runs the Rolleston Health Centre, described the frightening impact of the storm.

"I had to drive down the main street to get to my house and it was just crazy," she said.

Backyard furniture and sheds were strewn across the town following the dangerous storm cell, which brought 117km/h winds and large hailstones to the areas surrounding Rolleston. Nikki Upton

"Roofs were coming off the rural agents and flying across the road and nearly collected the car and iron was flying everywhere, sheds were going everywhere so it was a bit scary."

Having only just experienced another hail storm the week before, Ms Upton said the wild weather was really unusual.

"We had a massive hail storm on Sunday last week," she said.

"So to get two in this amount of time, that hasn't happened in years.

"We have been pretty lucky with the season, but now we've had a couple of theses crazy cells come through. The hail we had the other day was quite scary and it just blanketed the ground, the road looked like a snow field you couldn't see any of the ground."

While the town copped the brunt of the wind, it was out of town that bore the worst of the hail, with some stones measuring six and a half centimetres.

Rebecca Farquhar lives on Katrina Station, 53km North East of Rolleston.

She described the frightening 'calm before the storm', saying everything went quiet before the worst part of the storm hit at around 4.20pm Monday afternoon.

"I was going the chores at the time, so I was in the shed," she said.

Tennis ball sized hail fell North East of Rolleston on Monday afternoon. Larry Farquhar

"There was a huge dark sky and the wind was blowing and all of a sudden there was nothing.

"It was literally the calm before the storm and then in the silence these cannonballs started hitting the shed."

Worried about being stuck in the shed during the storm, Mr and Mrs Farquhar decided to shield themselves with a 'heavy double insulated' tarpaulin before running back to the safety of their home

"We thought 'we need to get back to the house'," she said.

"It was just too loud and could get really destructive."

While the storm certainly packed a punch, Mrs Farquhar said it was all over fairly quickly.

"It sort of all blew over in about 30 minutes," she said.

"We were really lucky, I think that's why we really didn't have much damage.

The grass fire that was started by a dry storm on the boundary of Rebecca Farquhar's property near Rolleston. Rebecca Farquhar

"It didn't last long enough and it wasn't quite strong enough to do any real damage where we are."

Battling with the elements over the weekend, Mrs Farquhar said lightning had started a grass fire on their property on Sunday night.

"About 7pm the night before we were just finishing tea and we couldn't see anything," she said.

"But our neighbour rang us and they said 'we were watching a light show and now we see a big glow and it looks like it's right near our boundary and in your place' and by the time we got the fire truck in order and went up the road, it was a big glow."

Being part of the Rural Fire Brigade, they were able to put out the fire with the assistance of their neighbours and the rain, according to Mrs Farquhar helped to dampen the ground.

With the clean up from Monday's storm well under way, locals are now preparing for more storms tonight.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast an 80 per cent change of a possible severe thunderstorm this afternoon and into the evening.