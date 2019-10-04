Menu
The mercury is on the rise all over Queensland.
Fire ban extended for CQ as weekend temps set to climb

Maddelin McCosker
4th Oct 2019 11:52 AM
FIRE bans in the central region have been extended as the mercury rises and temperatures soar.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have extended the ban to apply until midnight on Friday October 11.

The ban applies to residents in the Central Highlands, Woorabinda, Banana, Gladstone, Livingstone and Rockhampton council areas.

The fire ban has been in place since September 16, but has been extended due to the very high fire danger across the region.

Under a local fire ban, all open fires are prohibited and all Permits to Light Fire that have previously been issued have now been cancelled.

QFES have saidq power tools may be used during a local fire ban, however they encourage people to use them with extreme care.

The Bureau of Metorology has put the Central Highlands and Coalfields on a ‘Very High’ fire danger warning through to Monday.

Capricornia’s warning level is at ‘High’.

