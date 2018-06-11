Menu
Queensland Fire and Rescue. FILE PHOTO Alistair Brightman
Fire breaks out in bushland of Capricorn Coast

vanessa jarrett
by
11th Jun 2018 8:55 AM

A VEGETATION FIRE broke out near Joskeleigh Road at Keppel Sands over the weekend.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the fire was reported to the emergency services at 2.30pm on Sunday.

It was deemed to be "out” at 5.22pm and put in the hands of the property owners.

The fire posed no threat to homes.

Smoke may have affected surrounding areas including Keppel Sands and Emu Park.

Residents are being reminded if there is smoke they should close windows and doors, and keep medications close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions. If you feel your property is under threat, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

