Fire crews are at the scene of a grass fire in Woorabinda. Felicity Ripper

11.40am: Firefighters are attending to a grass fire the size of two football fields which has broken out in Woorabinda.

Initial reports indicated the fire was burning behind houses on Carbine St but no structures were directly threatened

It was unclear how many fire units were responding.