Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A fire broke out in a house under construction early Thursday morning.
A fire broke out in a house under construction early Thursday morning. Andrew Jefferson
Breaking

Fire breaks out in home under construction in Rocky suburb

Shayla Bulloch
by
15th Nov 2018 7:07 AM

POLICE are investigating a house fire in Norman Gardens this morning after fire crews battled the blaze for more than an hour.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to Bushpea Crt around 5.15am to reports of a fire which started in a cupboard of a home under construction.

Three fire crews attended the scene and contained the fire in the front of the house around 6.20am before leaving at 6.40am.

Crews conducted air sampling and ventilation before leaving the scene in the hands of Queensland Police Service.

Police remained at the scene this morning and fire investigators were expected to arrive later today.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage.

More Stories

Show More
fire investigators house fire norman gardens police investigation qfes tmbbreakingnews
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Community mourns tragic loss of brave Rocky teen

    premium_icon Community mourns tragic loss of brave Rocky teen

    Health Bailey Jensen battled brain cancer instead of going to high school

    Hostel manager stole rent money and lost it all on pokies

    premium_icon Hostel manager stole rent money and lost it all on pokies

    Crime She stole two lots of cash - the second to win back the first

    Stunning cathedral light show tipped for national award

    premium_icon Stunning cathedral light show tipped for national award

    News ST Joseph's will light up again this year with unique new theme

    Throw away the key: A rapist's sordid past

    premium_icon Throw away the key: A rapist's sordid past

    Crime SPEAKING about attack in 1998, he wanted to humiliate the woman

    • 15th Nov 2018 7:45 AM

    Local Partners