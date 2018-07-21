Menu
A fire ripped through a tower block in Edmonton Green, London, on Friday
Inferno breaks out in London tower block

by The Sun
21st Jul 2018 6:34 AM

A HUGE inferno ripped through a high-rise tower block in London on Friday, as 50 firefighters desperately battled the blaze, The Sun reports.

Ten fire engines rushed to the scene after smoke could be seen billowing from the building in Edmonton Green, North London.

A high-rise tower block was ablaze in London overnight. Picture: Mishtrish/Twitter
Part of a four-bedroom flat on the 6th floor was "alight" and some of the 50 firefighters in attendance were able to lead one man to safety.

Moments earlier, terrified residents sprinted out of the building and witnesses reported that the fire was "getting worse".

Daniel Iqbal wrote on Twitter: "The smoke is getting worse in Edmonton Green. Stay safe people."

The block is one of three identical buildings in that part of North London.

Ten fire engines rushed to the scene after smoke could be seen billowing from the building in Edmonton Green, North London. Picture: Twitter/mfdizz
It is not known what caused the fire but the London Fire Brigade confirmed they had it under control by 7.10PM.

A London Fire Bridge spokesman said: "Ten fire engines were called to a fire in a block of flats by the North Mall and Plevna Road in Edmonton Green this evening.

"Brigade control officers received nearly fifty calls about the fire which was very visible. Part of a four bedroom flat on the 6th floor was alight.

"Crews wearing breathing apparatus led one man to safety through an internal staircase and around 50 residents left the block before the arrival of the Brigade.

"Ten fire engines from stations including Tottenham, Chingford and Southgate fire stations were at the scene."

It comes 13 months after the Grenfell Tower fire in North Kensington, West London, killed 72 people and injured 70 others, the deadliest structural fire in the UK in 30 years.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished with permission.

