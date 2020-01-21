Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A large fire has broken out near the Qantas terminal at Sydney Airport — near fuel storage depots. Fire crews have rushed to the scene.
A large fire has broken out near the Qantas terminal at Sydney Airport — near fuel storage depots. Fire crews have rushed to the scene.
Travel

Fire breaks out near major airport

by Ben Graham
21st Jan 2020 7:05 PM

A large fire has broken out near the Qantas terminal at Sydney Airport.

Authorities were called to a factory that had caught fire on Coward Street in Mascot at about 7pm.

Airport fire crews were called to fuel storage depots next to the tarmac after 7pm today after a factory on Coward Street in Mascot went up in flames.

Authorities have more than 18 crews on the ground made up of 70 fire fighters rushing to put out the blaze at the two storey warehouse.

It's believed the fire started on the ground floor of the factory.

People on social media say they can see smoke from the fire from as far away as Cremorne Point on the city's north shore.

 

 

 

News.com.au has contacted the airport for comment.

More to come

 

fire qantas sydney airport travel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Plan to sell or prop up CQ mine after 170 workers sacked

        premium_icon Plan to sell or prop up CQ mine after 170 workers sacked

        News There is hope Central Queensland coal mine could reopen if the right cashed-up party comes to the table with a strong offer.

        Drought leaves Garden Centre high and dry

        premium_icon Drought leaves Garden Centre high and dry

        News NO TURF for Tanby Turf as the dam runs dry, leaving the business to reduce hours...

        Strelow reveals all on $10,000 CBD mural controversy

        premium_icon Strelow reveals all on $10,000 CBD mural controversy

        News Residents have demanded to know why the expensive art was painted on a private...

        More drums illegally dumped near Yeppoon

        premium_icon More drums illegally dumped near Yeppoon

        News AUTHORITIES are investigating another case of drums dumped illegally near Yeppoon.