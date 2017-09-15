Fire bugs be warned: Police ramp up CQ arson investigations

Re-launching Taskforce Vulcan to prevent and investigate bushfire arson, QFES Superintendent Ross Macrae, QPWS Principal Ranger Peter Moore, QPS Capricornia Police District Crime Group Detective Inspector Darrin Shadlow and QFES Acting Regional Manager Kaye Healing.

AFTER a string of suspicious fires in the region, Superintendent Ross Macrae wants the Central Queensland community to know authorities are watching.

The Queensland Fire Emergency Services superintendent yesterday announced the re-launch of Taskforce Vulcan with local services to target bushfire arson.

With three cases under investigation already, Supt Macrae said people needed to be vigilant in the beginning of the dry bushfire season.

"The task force comprises of members of QFES, Queensland Police Service and Queensland Parks and Wildlife all working together to not only target illegal fire activity but also education people on the proper way to light fires," Supt Macrae said.

"We will be doing a lot of planning and getting extra resources in place preparing for what appears to be a substantial up and coming fire season."

Capricornia Police District Crime Group Detective Inspector Darrin Shadlow said people didn't realise the severity of arson charges.

"Setting fire to grass lands is criminal offence and is a maximum of 14 years in prison," he said.

"A maximum offence for arson is life.

"We take this seriously and have been fully committed to Taskforce Vulcan since it's beginning in 2012."

With school holidays looming, QPWS Principal Ranger Peter Moore urged people to be cautious when camping after 20% of a national park was lost to an escaped fire.

"People need to take care with any fires when camping especially when it's this early in the season and fires have already has significant impact," he said.

"We will see a large amount of people in the coastal areas with school holidays approaching and people need to take care with camp fires as it can easily escape under these conditions.

"Most campers do the right thing and put their fires out but we are asking people to put their fire out with water instead of sand as children have been badly burnt previously."

Since the inception of Taskfore Vulcan Supt Macrae reported a number of successful investigations for illegal lighting of fires.

QFES Acting Regional Manager Kaye Healing urged the community to be aware of how fast a fire could travel.

"Some of the smallest fires have caused the biggest issues as fire trickles away into the grass from a single spark," she said.

"A fire takes off into open grass and will move as fast as the wind pushes it."

Ms Healing said some small steps could be taken in the dry conditions to prevent a devastating fire.

"Consider an alternate way of disposing your green waste instead of burning off," she said.

"Fires trickle away into the grass and can easily turn into a bushfire."

She also said people using hot metal tools such as welders and grinders should be extra cautious if working in paddocks.

"Just by having a bucket of water nearby or some wet towels is a responsible preventative," she said.

"People should also be mindful when slashing dry grass."

Supt Macrae urged the community to report fires and alert Crime Stoppers of any suspicious activity linked to a fire.

Call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.