Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A FIRE has towered over a scrap metal yard on Brisbane’s bayside overnight with crews battling until this morning to control the blaze.
A FIRE has towered over a scrap metal yard on Brisbane’s bayside overnight with crews battling until this morning to control the blaze. Trevor Veale
Environment

Fire burns at Brisbane scrap metal yard

by Brayden Heslehurst
21st Dec 2018 9:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FIRE has towered over a scrap metal yard on Brisbane's bayside overnight with crews battling until this morning to control the blaze.

The fire on Anton Rd at Hemmant broke out at 7pm with high flames and black smoke at the property and 30 crews attending the scene throughout the night but eventually having it under control by 6am this morning.

There are still three crews at the property, which is still an active fire scene, with fire investigations units also attending.

"Management from the recycling firm were on site this morning and there are no concerns with air quality at the moment, which we thought may have been a problem," a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said.

"The problem with scrap metal fires is that is usually starts at the base then as you uncover the layers you have to put more fires out as you go."

burns editors picks fire hemmant scrap metal yarn

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Construction equipment arrives on Adani site

    premium_icon BREAKING: Construction equipment arrives on Adani site

    Breaking Company confirms equipment has arrived on site in Galilee Basin

    • 21st Dec 2018 10:07 AM
    Police fire tasers on man attacking them with a shovel

    premium_icon Police fire tasers on man attacking them with a shovel

    Crime Man suspected of attempting to rob a service station with a knife

    Do we really need a Livingstone name change?

    premium_icon Do we really need a Livingstone name change?

    Letters to the Editor More consultation needed before spending on dubious improvement

    FEATURE: Why this ex-health boss went for the top Beef job

    premium_icon FEATURE: Why this ex-health boss went for the top Beef job

    Rural 'I used to always look at it and think what a fantastic job'

    • 21st Dec 2018 10:00 AM

    Local Partners