FIRE crews are on scene at Thozet Rd
Fire closes Thozet Rd, houses being evacuated

by Christine Mckee
23rd Oct 2018 5:14 PM

UPDATE: 5.22PM  Thozet Rd has reopened. Police advise there is no risk from fire but there is a risk from smoke.

Police are canvassing residents in the area.

EARLIER: Houses on Lakes Creek Rd from Thozet Rd to the Salad Bowl are being evacuated and Thozet Rd is closed to traffic from a large grass fire.

A pile of old tyres and other materials has also caught alight causing a large plume of black smoke which is visible from across the city.

Police and four fire crews are on the scene and traffic is urged to avoid the area.

More to come.

