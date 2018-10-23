Fire closes Thozet Rd, houses being evacuated

FIRE crews are on scene at Thozet Rd

UPDATE: 5.22PM Thozet Rd has reopened. Police advise there is no risk from fire but there is a risk from smoke.

Police are canvassing residents in the area.

EARLIER: Houses on Lakes Creek Rd from Thozet Rd to the Salad Bowl are being evacuated and Thozet Rd is closed to traffic from a large grass fire.

A pile of old tyres and other materials has also caught alight causing a large plume of black smoke which is visible from across the city.

Police and four fire crews are on the scene and traffic is urged to avoid the area.

