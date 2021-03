Police attended the scene of the crash. Photo: File

Police attended the scene of the crash. Photo: File

Police and fire crews attended the scene of a three-vehicle crash in Yeppoon on Monday afternoon.

The crash occurred about 3.15pm on Yeppoon Road and Hoskyn Drive.

One fire crew arrived at 3.20pm and made the scene safe after reporting there were no entrapments.

An ambulance was not required.

The road remains open.