Queensland Fire and Emergency Services responded to the crash. Photo: Zizi Averill

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services were called to attend a two-vehicle crash this morning in Clermont.

At about 8am, fireys received reports of a head to tail crash near the intersection of the Gregory Hwy and Huntley Rd.

Paramedics and police were called to attend, however, there were no injuries and only minor damage. Both emergency services were stood down.

Photos were taken of the incident and sent to police.