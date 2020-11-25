Fire crews attend ‘blaze’ near South Rocky school

Crews are attending an address near Rockhampton Grammar School.

UPDATE: 11am: Crews have arrived to a Canning St address to find a small blaze recently extinguished by the resident.

It is understood the fire first occurred around 9.40am underneath a tree in the yard.

Workers secured the scene before departing around 10.10am.

INITIAL, 10am: Fire crews are reportedly en route to a possible blaze which has broken out near Rockhampton Grammar School.

It is understood a small fire may have ignited under a tree at a nearby property at The Range around 9.40am.

The blaze has reportedly since been extinguished.

Properties in the area are not under threat.

Further details are unknown at this time.

More to come.