Fire crews battle blaze south of mining town

FIRE crews were kept busy last night, with a fire sparking up near rail lines south of Blackwater.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to reports of a vegetation fire on the eastern side of the rail line in Stewarton.

Two crews arrived on scene at 11.50pm. Trains were stopped nearby so crews could access the blaze. Rural Fire Service also attended.

At about 12.10am, the southern end of the fire was extinguished, and at about 12.20pm the entire was out.

Crews left the scene at 1.05am.