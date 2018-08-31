Fire crews battle Cap Coast house fire overnight

FIRE investigators will attend the scene of a house fire this morning after several crews battled the blaze for more than an hour overnight.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to the Bondoola home around 2.45pm on Thursday afternoon where the fire had spread to surrounding areas.

On arrival, the home on Sawmill Rd, around 6km from Yeppoon was engulfed in flames and crews fought to contain the fire until 4.30pm.

A spokesperson from QFES said the house was vacant.

Crews stayed at the scene until around 6.50pm as a precaution and were due to head back out today to monitor the area.

The spokesperson said fire investigators would also attend the scene this morning to determine the cause of the blaze.

This was the third house fire around the Capricorn Coast area in the two weeks. A home at Causeway Lake was destroyed on August 20 after an electrical fault.

Another home on Maple St in Yeppoon was damaged on August 23 after a 44-year-old maliciously set fire to it after a personal dispute with the tenant.

More to come.