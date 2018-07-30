Fire crews battle large truck fire on Capricorn Hwy

FIRE crews have controlled a large truck fire that broke out early this morning on the Capricorn Highway.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services reported crews were called to an area 2km outside of Bluff, west of Rockhampton around 6.15am where a semi-trailer had caught fire.

A spokesperson from QFES said the truck has machinery in its load and crews were still dousing down the vehicle at 8am.

Police are on scene directing traffic as one lane of the Capricorn Hwy is currently closed.

More to come.