Queensland Fire and Rescue. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Fire crews battle large truck fire on Capricorn Hwy

30th Jul 2018 8:13 AM

FIRE crews have controlled a large truck fire that broke out early this morning on the Capricorn Highway.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services reported crews were called to an area 2km outside of Bluff, west of Rockhampton around 6.15am where a semi-trailer had caught fire.

A spokesperson from QFES said the truck has machinery in its load and crews were still dousing down the vehicle at 8am.

Police are on scene directing traffic as one lane of the Capricorn Hwy is currently closed.

More to come.

capricorn highway queensland fire and emergency service tmbbreakingnews truck fire
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

