Fire crews battled large truck fire on Capricorn Hwy

FIRE crews battled a large truck fire that broke out early Monday morning on the Capricorn Highway.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services reported crews were called to an area 2km outside of Bluff, west of Rockhampton around 6.15am where a semi-trailer had caught fire.

The trailer reportedly disconnected from the prime mover and caused extensive damage to the road.

A spokesperson from QFES said the truck has machinery in its load and crews were still dousing down the vehicle until around 8.30am

Police were on scene directing traffic as one lane of the Capricorn Hwy was closed for the morning but has since re-opened.