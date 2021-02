Fire brigades were busy Tuesday evening as vegetation fires broke out at Taroomball and Milman.

The Taroomball blaze, reported at 6.05pm as “smoke on the hill”, was identified as a permitted burn.

The Milman fire on Pershouse Road took six crews to contain as of 6.57pm.

A bulldozer was enlisted to form a perimeter break.

They had it under control by 7.17pm