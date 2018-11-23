Fire crews battling blaze at The Caves

INITIAL STORY 12.20pm: Eight Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are currently on scene at a vegetation fire that has been burning at the Caves since 11am.

The fire is currently burning near New Greiss Rd, Greiss Rd, Auton and Johnson Rd at the Caves.

Crews are currently working to contain the fire which broke out this morning.

Nearby residents are being urged to close windows and doors, and motorists travelling on the Bruce Highway are being encouraged to drive with caution.

