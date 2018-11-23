Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Fire and Rescue. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Queensland Fire and Rescue. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman
Breaking

Fire crews battling blaze at The Caves

Steph Allen
by
23rd Nov 2018 12:34 PM

INITIAL STORY 12.20pm: Eight Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are currently on scene at a vegetation fire that has been burning at the Caves since 11am.

The fire is currently burning near New Greiss Rd, Greiss Rd, Auton and Johnson Rd at the Caves.

Crews are currently working to contain the fire which broke out this morning.

Nearby residents are being urged to close windows and doors, and motorists travelling on the Bruce Highway are being encouraged to drive with caution.

More to come.

fire queensland fire and emergency services the caves vegetation fire
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Four debutants in Rocky line-up for weekend's rep clash

    premium_icon Four debutants in Rocky line-up for weekend's rep clash

    Cricket Team to play Central Highlands in opening round of CQ Championships

    Solar farm workers in limbo after contractors collapse

    premium_icon Solar farm workers in limbo after contractors collapse

    Business CQ solar projects among those where work has halted

    Gift horse a winner for fledgling trainer

    premium_icon Gift horse a winner for fledgling trainer

    Horses Olivia Raeburn off to a dream start with Tatoi

    Men taken to hospital after car crashes down embankment

    Men taken to hospital after car crashes down embankment

    News The crash happened on the Bruce Hwy in the early hours

    Local Partners