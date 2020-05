Two fire crews were called to reports of a gas leak on Harmer Lane, Emerald, last night.

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services responded to reports of a gas leak last night in Emerald.

At 7.05pm, fireys were called to reports of gas fumes on Harmer Lane.

Two fire crews attended the scene.

A QFES spokeswoman said crews found "no major leak".

The spokeswoman said, "whatever gas was there had dissipated and was left in the hands of the homeowner".

Paramedics were also on standby, however, no patients presented at the scene.