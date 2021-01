A structure fire was reported west of Emerald at The Gemfields on Tuesday night.

Fire crews were called to a location on Rethammel Rd, Sapphire, around 10.30pm.

Upon arrival, a shed was well involved.

Three fire crews attended the scene and the fire was out around 1am.

There was also a power pole smouldering.

Paramedics attended the scene and were not required to treat any patients.