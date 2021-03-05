Fire crews called to suspicious ‘crackling’ sound at CQ home

A Central Queensland homeowner has been advised to contact Ergon after Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews investigated a “crackling” sound heard in a ceiling space.

Fire crews were called to investigate the suspicious sound at a home in Bouldercombe on the Burnett Highway at about 6am on Friday.

The “crackling” sound was investigated, however, there was no sign of smoke or fire and crews told the homeowner to contact Ergon to investigate.