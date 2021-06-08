Fire crews close street to investigate suspicious gas smell
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are investigating a reported “gas smell” at a commercial premise in Gladstone.
Emergency services were called to the incident on Tank Street about 2.55pm Tuesday.
According to a QFES spokeswoman two crews were on scene investigating.
Initial reports suggest Tank Street was being closed.
It is also understood two to three people were suffering from headaches.
Queensland Ambulance Service have been called to attend.