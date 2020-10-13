Fire crews continue to monitor Bilo bushfire

Crews are still monitoring a bushfire northeast of Biloela. Photo: file photo

FIREFIGHTERS are still tending to a bushfire on the Dawson Hwy which continues to burn 48 hours after it first ignited.

The blaze reportedly broke on Sunday afternoon at Dumgree, northeast of Biloela.

One crew currently remains on the scene which has since been contained.

QFES confirmed the fire also poses no threat to nearby properties.

However, smoke may impact surrounding areas.

Residents are urged to shut all windows and doors, with medication to be kept close by.