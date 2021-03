UPDATE 4.30PM: All persons are accounted for after a house fire in Kunwarara.

Upon arrival on Raspberry Creek Road, crews saw smoke coming from the roof and air vents.

The fire seemed to have been caused by a heat lamp inside the house.

It was extinguised by 4.24pm.

INITIAL: Firefighters are en route to a home north of Rockhampton after reports of a house fire.

Four crews were sent to the blaze on Raspberry Creek Road in Kunwarara at 3.30pm.